Strong cold front to bring rain then blustery conditions this weekend

A cold front will bring a line of showers and storms to the area Friday morning before much colder air starts to rush into the area through the weekend.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — January in Tampa Bay can certainly have some of the best weather in the country, but the relative warmth and sunshine can quickly come to an end if a strong enough cold front makes it this far south.

And it looks like one of the fronts is on its way.

High pressure has been dominating Tampa Bay's weather this week, which has been responsible for the relatively warm and sunny days and cool and calm nights. By Thursday night, however, a cold front associated with a strong low-pressure system over the Midwest will begin to sweep across the Southeast and into Florida.

A line of showers and storms ahead of this front will begin to move in from the northeast overnight Thursday into very early Friday morning. Embedded within this line of showers and storms could be a few gusty winds, but at this point, severe weather is not expected.

The rain will likely clear the Tampa Bay area by mid-morning as the cold front pushes south by lunchtime. Once the front pushes south, the winds will shift to the north as cooler air begins to rush into the region. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid-upper 60s and occur Friday morning before gradually cooling through Friday afternoon.

As the cooler air begins to move in the winds will increase Friday afternoon out of the northwest from 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. It'll remain breezy through Saturday as Canadian air invades the Sunshine State.

Low temperatures Saturday morning will be in the middle 40s in Tampa Bay with the Nature Coast and Inland areas dropping into the mid-upper 30s.

Despite plenty of sunshine all day Saturday, high temperatures Saturday afternoon will struggle to climb out of the 50s. The winds will then relax Saturday night, but under clear skies, the temperatures will be able cool more efficiently sending lows to near-freezing in many spots.

Tampa Bay will likely bottom out in the upper 30s, but many areas inland and through the Nature Coast will have temperatures near or slightly below freezing Sunday morning with areas of frost expected.

While a hard freeze is not expected, frost could still cause damage to unprotected sensitive vegetation.