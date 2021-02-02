Extra wind will make it feel like 30 degrees in Florida

A wind chill advisory goes into effect early Tuesday morning.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People up north will laugh but hey, it's true: Florida just isn't used to this chilly weather.

Throw in the wind and it feels even colder. Most of central Florida will go under a wind chill advisory early Tuesday morning, with "feels like" temperatures falling into the low 30s.

Highlands and Polk counties go under the advisory while locations along the coast, including Sarasota, St. Petersburg and Tampa, will be relatively warmer -- no wind chill advisory in effect there.

But it will remain breezy as gusts push 25 mph at times, even into the daylight hours Tuesday. That'll cause some rough surf on Tampa Bay and the Gulf, so boaters beware.

Unseasonably cool temperatures are forecast for the next week or so, with the 70s not returning to the forecast at least until Friday.