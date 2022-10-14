Fall, is that you? Cold front season is here

Below-average temperatures are expected for most of next week. Get the light jackets ready!

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — By now, you might have heard that we have a cold front bringing some much nicer weather for the weekend — but wait, there's more!

A second and much stronger cold front is looking likely Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

We will take a step in the right direction Friday into the weekend with our first cold front dropping dew points from the 70s into the mid-60s. It will also bring plenty of sunshine, along with highs in the mid-80s.

Might not sound like a big change, but it is something you will notice.

Stronger front next week

A secondary cold front will drop south quickly next week. This is going to bring chilly weather across most of the eastern United States, but in typical Florida fashion, it will bring some fantastic weather for us.

The Climate Prediction Center has highlighted the area that is expected to see below-average temperatures for the second half of next week.

How cool will it get?

The Tampa area will likely see highs dipping into the 70s by the middle and end of next week. Overnight lows will also be cool in the 50s, even some upper 40s are possible toward the Nature Coast!

The Northeast and upper Midwest will likely see highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s! Even some lake-effect snow is possible in the Great Lakes! Parts of the Ohio River Valley and the Southern U.S. could see their first frost and freeze of the year.

Low humidity and dry behind the front

Along with a drop in temperatures will be a sharp drop in humidity. Dew points will come down a touch this weekend into the 60s, but look at what the models bring for late next week. Dew points in the 40s! It will be some of the driest air in months.