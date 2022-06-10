Start of October brings a taste of fall

Temperatures have been running well below average through the first week of October.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There isn't much good that comes from a major hurricane like Ian. But in its wake, we have flipped the switch from summer to fall.

High temperatures have been in the low to mid-80s with lows in the 60s! These temperatures are more typical for the end of October into early November.

Our average high should still be in the upper 80s with lows in the low 70s. Temperatures for the month are starting off 6 degrees below average in Tampa!

Why have we seen cooler-than-average temperatures?

Ian is the biggest reason why our weather has shifted so drastically over the last week or so. On the back side of Ian, winds were out of the north, pulling down some cooler and drier air from the north.

Now over the last several days, the leftovers of Ian have been sitting off the coast of the Atlantic and continue to bring a northerly flow across the Tampa Bay area.

Also after Ian, we saw coastal water temperatures drop drastically. Water temperatures are now in the upper 70s in some areas. That allows air temperatures to cool down further at night near the coast than in the middle of summer.

It can also keep temperatures cooler in the afternoon.

How long will the low humidity, cooler temperatures and sunshine last?

Not much of a change in the new few days. The rest of the week into the weekend will be sunny in the morning with a few afternoon clouds. Temperatures will still be in the mid-80s with some humidity starting to increase this weekend.

A bigger push of moisture will return early next week as the flow switches from the north to the east. Humidity will increase, bringing back isolated afternoon rain chances.