Florida heat and humidity ready to return

As the calendar turns over to March, temperatures in Florida begin to climb. It's time to get back in the mindset to deal with Florida's extreme heat and humidity.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida is no stranger to the heat and humidity that comes along with the summer months — their arrival can catch some a little off guard!

Now into early March, many states up north are still dealing with cold and snowy conditions, but the turn toward summer has already begun in Tampa Bay. In fact, temperatures in late February already climbed into the mid-upper 80s.

While the normal high temperatures in Tampa Bay through early March are in the mid-upper 70s, it is well within reason for high temperatures to begin to more frequently climb through the 80s and even flirt with the 90s. Fortunately, the humidity this time of year is still relatively low, making it the perfect time to start being more aware of the dangers of the heat and start taking those precautions to stay cool.

The normal high temperature will gradually warm back to 90 degrees by the end of May.

These are all tips and tricks that we've heard before, but as the mercury begins to rise, it doesn't hurt to have a little refresher:

Try to stay in air-conditioning during the heat of the day

Drink plenty of water

Avoid strenuous activity

Stay in the shade as much as possible

Wear loose, light-colored clothing

Remember your pets! Provide shade and water

Check on neighbors

Never leave pets or children in vehicles for any amount of time

When outside temperatures are 85 degrees or higher, it only takes 30 minutes for the temperature inside a vehicle to climb to 120 degrees or higher.

It's important to pay attention to those rising temperatures because they can cause serious health problems.

Heat exhaustion can leave you feeling faint, dizzy and nauseous. It causes you to sweat a lot but also have cool clammy skin. You may also have a rapid pulse and muscle cramps. If you feel any of those symptoms you need to get to a cool place and drink water.

Heatstroke is even more dangerous and you have less time to respond. You may have symptoms like a throbbing headache and red, hot skin. You'll likely stop sweating and may lose consciousness. In this case, it is very important that you or someone near you calls 911 for help.

Over the decades, heat has been the leading weather-related killer in the United States. On average, heat kills more people each year than hurricanes and tornadoes combined. The 30-year average for heat-related fatalities is 143.