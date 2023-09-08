Parts of Tampa Bay area upgraded to excessive heat warning

Stay cool and stay hydrated.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The sweltering heat across parts of the Tampa Bay area is likely to reach dangerous levels Wednesday, prompting an excessive heat warning upgrade for much of the region.

Heat indices, or the "feels-like" temperature when factoring in humidity, are forecast to climb to 115 degrees, especially away from the Gulf of Mexico coastline where it'll be just a touch "cooler."

The excessive heat warning is in effect until 7 p.m. for DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Polk and inland Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties. Elsewhere, including coastal communities and Pasco County northward, a heat advisory is in effect.

Heat index values there are expected to reach 112 degrees.

Cool air will be the name of the game today: Stay in an air-conditioned room and drink plenty of water. If you're outside, people are advised to stay hydrated and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing — heat exhaustion and heat stroke can easily sneak up.

10 Tampa Bay meteorologist Amanda Pappas explains an area of high pressure over the Gulf continues to be the main factor driving the heat. The high pressure causes air to sink, which limits the formation of clouds and their much-needed cooling shade and rain.

There's also been a persistent west wind coming from the Gulf of Mexico. When this happens, any showers and storms that do develop are pushed well inland. It also drives in additional ample moisture. The combination of a high air temperature and high dew points equals those extreme "feels-like" temperatures.