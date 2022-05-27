Some rain in store this Memorial Day weekend, but it's not going to be a washout

Traveling this weekend? Heading to the beach? Check out the latest forecast for the holiday weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A weakening cold front will be moving into the area Friday into Saturday, bringing more moisture and higher rain chances.

Highest rain chances will be along and south of Interstate 4 on Saturday. Timing wise in the Tampa Bay area, we're looking at the mid-morning hours into the early afternoon.

It will still be warm and humid, with highs in the lower 90s.

A great forecast is in store on Sunday with a chance for a shower or storm mainly inland and late in the day along the sea breeze. Highs will be near the lower 90s with a light breeze out of the west.

Scattered afternoon showers and storms will once again be possible on Memorial Day. A little bit more moisture will work into the area on Monday, increasing afternoon rain chances slightly.

Overall, don't expect a washout — just keep an eye out for some showers and storms.

Beach and boating forecast:

Saturday: After a breezy day on Friday, winds will relax a bit more on Saturday leading to good boating conditions outside of the chance for showers or storms.

The sun will be strong between clouds with the UV index near 11.

Sunday: Fantastic boating and beach weather on Sunday. Plenty of sunshine, seas less than 2 feet and a light chop on the bay. Water temperatures are in the mid-80s! Watch that UV index!.

Monday: Waterways are still looking great for Memorial Day! Just watch out for some of those rain chances in the afternoon. The sea breeze may be a bit closer to the coast on Monday.

Expect a light chop on the bay with seas around 2 feet.

UV index forecast:

The sun is strong this time of year! The UV index will be near an 11 Saturday, Sunday into Monday. That is at the extreme level! It will be at its peak between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Make sure you have the sunscreen this weekend, it won't take long to burn.



