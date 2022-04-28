Florida's rainy season on the way, but drought conditions continue

Abnormally dry conditions keep southwest Florida in a drought for another week.

TAMPA, Fla. — While sunny spring days continue to dominate, southwest and central Florida could use a bit of rain.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows that 24 percent of Florida is experiencing moderate drought conditions. About 5 percent is in a "severe drought," and 33 percent of the state is "abnormally dry."

There are a few more weeks left in the Florida dry season. While the radar is becoming more active day by day, the parched spots of the state need more than a brief downpour to bust the current drought conditions.

Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee, Desoto and Highlands counties all remain in a "moderate" drought, while southern Sarasota County is so dry that they remain in the "severe" category.

These counties are well below their normal rainfall amounts, and that has been the case for most of 2022. The lack of rainfall, combined with warmer-than-average temperatures, has aided in the development of drought conditions across the southern part of the state.

For instance, the Sarasota-Bradenton airport picked up only 1.05" of rain this April, which is 1.2" less than normal. For the year in total, SQR received less than 5" of rain.

If you compare those numbers to Tampa and areas north of Interstate 4, they have fallen far behind.

While moderate and severe drought conditions may lead to some concern, hope is on the way. By the time we enter June, we'll see a huge uptick in daily rain chances, boosting our average rainfall amounts inches above where they are during the dry and cooler months.

Increased tropical moisture will help to support numerous sea breeze-driven showers and storms almost daily during our warmest months. On top of that, tropical systems during hurricane season bring drenching rain to the state. It only takes one moisture-packed depression, storm or hurricane to bring the area a month's worth of rain in one or two days.