Florida sheriff: Detective OK after lightning strikes next to truck

The air temperature around a bolt of lightning can be heated to five times the surface of the sun, according to the weather service.

PALM CITY, Fla. — Talk about a close call!

The Martin County Sheriff's Office in a tweet Wednesday said one of its detectives just barely escaped injury after a bolt of lightning struck near his truck.

Thankfully, Agricultural Detective John Barca was sitting inside the vehicle.

Just outside, the agency said the bolt hit the ground and looked to have left a mark on the asphalt. It was so hot that the water around the truck was "bubbling," it added.

And that's probably true: According to the National Weather Service, the air surrounding a bolt of lightning gets "extremely hot," reaching temperatures of about 50,000 degrees -- about five times hotter than the surface of the sun.

MCSO Ag Detective escapes injury after lighting strikes asphalt next to truck, burning tires and disabling entire vehicle. Detective was inside the vehicle when the strike occurred making the ground so hot, the water around the vehicle was bubbling. pic.twitter.com/mJYeshd44G — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) August 5, 2020

Water in the path of bolt maybe have been vaporized by the heat, but any surrounding water probably could simmer a bit.

Barca also noticed the lightning strike left his tires burned and the truck itself disabled, the sheriff's office said.

Radar showed a strong thunderstorm in the area a little after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, with several lightning strikes indicated.

