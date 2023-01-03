Warm winter leads to a warm spring for Tampa Bay

Tampa experienced its eighth warmest winter on record — and that trend looks to continue into the spring months.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Winter certainly doesn't hit quite the same here in Tampa Bay compared to more northern latitudes, but the arrival of meteorological spring (March-May) certainly signals the turn away from our coolest months of the year.

That said, cool really doesn't describe this past winter here in Tampa Bay. Sure, there were a couple of cold snaps, but generally speaking, temperatures mostly ran warmer than normal from December through February.

The coldest temperatures experienced in Tampa Bay this past winter fell right in line with Christmas with a low temperature of 31 degrees at Tampa International Airport on both Dec. 24 and 25. There were a couple more rounds of cooler air through the middle of January and February, but aside from that most of the winter was on the warmer side.

In fact, the 2022-2023 winter in Tampa will go down as the eighth warmest winter on record. The average of all the high and low temperatures from December through February was 66.4 degrees, which is about 2.6 degrees warmer than normal.

February itself was exceptionally warm ranking as the third warmest February on record in Tampa. Twenty-four of the 28 days were warmer than normal with the hottest day, Feb. 23, recording a high temperature of 85 degrees.

March and the rest of spring look to pick up right where February left off with warmer-than-normal temperatures on tap for the foreseeable future. The normal high temperature to start meteorological spring is 76 degrees. The high temperatures heading through the first weekend in March will continue to run anywhere between five to 10 degrees warmer than normal.

In fact, the high temperatures to start the month are more in line with the normal high temperatures for the middle of April.

SPRING TRAINING FORECAST | Several teams in action across the area today. The fog we have out there right now will clear out for first pitch this afternoon. Get ready for the heat! Highs today through the games will be well into the 80s. #SpringTraining2023 @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/EQrECFcQA6 — Grant Gilmore WTSP (@GrantWTSP) March 1, 2023

This trend of warmer-than-normal temperatures, however, is exactly what the hundreds of thousands of fans expect as they travel to Tampa Bay for baseball's Spring Training. The Tampa International Airport estimates that more than 300,000 people will arrive in Florida as Spring Training gets into full swing this month.

Seven Major League Baseball teams (Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburg Pirates, Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers and our Tampa Bay Rays) will hold their Spring Training games here in the Tampa Bay area through the month of March.

This really is the perfect time of year for Spring Training and escaping the grip of Old Man Winter to the north. The normal high temperature climbs from 76 degrees at the start of the month to 80 degrees by April 1. And while the temperatures warm, the dry season is still in full swing.