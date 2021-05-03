Florida Strawberry Festival 2021: Complete weather guide

You can pick nearly any day to go and the weather looks fantastic.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Florida Strawberry Festival is an annual favorite for thousands of families in Tampa Bay. The yearly event celebrates Plant City’s strawberry harvest with rides, great food, music, and of course, strawberries in every way imaginable.

🚨NEW FOOD ALERT🚨Polar Bear Ice Cream brings you the Strawberry Ice Cream Sandwich Pop. Feat. homemade 🍓ice cream between 2 chocolate 🍪, hand-dipped in dark chocolate, rolled in a chocolate strawberry crunch & served on a stick. Outside the Neighborhood Village @ #berryfest21. pic.twitter.com/WiB49PFVaJ — Fla Strawberry Fest (@FLStrawberryFst) March 4, 2021

The weather for the 2021 festival looks fantastic, too. The event started Thursday, March 5, and runs daily for 11 days until Sunday, March 14.

Nearly every day, except this Saturday (March 6), will feature sunshine. The final weekend of the event will need to be watched for forecast changes as it's still as much as 10 days out, but right now, looks mainly dry.

And the temperatures look great too!

High temperatures will mainly in the 70s, although toward next weekend (March 11 - March 14), things will start to heat up with highs more summer-like in the mid-80s.

If you’re heading out this weekend, here’s the weather information you’ll want to know:

Friday: Sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s. South-southwest winds less than 10 mph. Low humidity.

Friday evening: Increasing clouds late. Otherwise, a great, cool evening as temperatures fall through the low 70s and in the mid-60s after sunset during the evening.

Saturday: Rain is likely (90%). Scattered showers develop by late morning. Rain becomes more widespread during the afternoon. The high will struggle to hit 70 degrees. Winds will be gusty at times from the northeast up to 20 mph. Take your rain gear.

Saturday evening: Although a stray shower can’t be ruled out for the evening, Saturday night may end up being a decent night for the fun in Plant City. It will be breezy under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will continue to gust from the northeast up to 20 mph. Temperatures will fall through the low 60s and down into the upper 50s late. Grab a jacket.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine with very dry air. The high temperature will reach 71 degrees. The wind will be breezy once again, gusting from the north-northeast over 20 mph. You may want a jacket.