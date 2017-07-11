High temperatures for your Sunday will be back in the low 90s with only a 20 percent chance of an isolated shower late Sunday afternoon or evening.

Isolated rain chances to start the week Monday with our best chance coming Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

