Abundant tropical moisture over Tampa Bay remains as we make our way into the second half of the week. Our Thursday will start off with generally cloudy conditions, but rain chances will remain relatively low through the morning. The cloud cover will thin slightly into the afternoon, but at that point scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop. There will be a 60 percent chance of widely scattered storms through this afternoon into this evening. High temperatures will be around 90°.

MARINE FORECAST: Winds on the water today will be out of the east between 5-10 knots. Seas will be at 2 feet or less with a light chop on the bay and inland waters.

This evening the storms will gradually dissipate and leave mostly cloudy conditions into Thursday morning. Friday will have similar conditions with a 60% chance of scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

A tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean will track to the west-northwest over the weekend and be in the vicinity of the Florida Straights on Monday. Models disagree on whether or not this system will develop, but regardless it looks like it will at least bring an increased chance for rain, especially to south Florida, late Monday into Tuesday. This system will have to be monitored in the coming days for potential tropical development.

Have a great Thursday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

