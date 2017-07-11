A warm, humid Saturday night for you with partly cloudy skies and an overnight low only near 80.

Sunday will see similar midday and afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s.

Next week, it's daily scattered storms with highs in the low 90s.

Check live Tampa Bay radar

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

A Twitter List by 10NewsWTSP

© 2018 WTSP