The flow of tropical moisture continues, but the bulk of the moisture has shifted to the east side of the state. This will result in slightly smaller rain chances for Tampa Bay for our Friday.

Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the middle 80s with winds coming in out of the south-southwest from 5-10 mph.

The few storms that develop this afternoon will push to the east leaving smaller rain chances closer to the coast. There will be about a 40% chance of showers and storms in Tampa Bay through early afternoon and dropping to a 30% chance into the evening.

BEACH AND BOATING: Winds on the water will be out of the south at 10 knots with 2' seas and a light chop on the bay and inland waters. Water temperatures are in the upper 70s.

The rain will gradually dissipate after sunset this evening as we lose the heat of the day. A few isolated showers will be possible through midnight, but most of the rain (if not all) will end by sunrise Saturday morning. Temperatures Friday morning will start in the low 70s.

The core of the stream of tropical moisture will return for the weekend which will increase the chance for widespread showers and storms for the weekend. We'll have a 60% and then 70% chance of rain for Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great Friday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

