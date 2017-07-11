Good afternoon! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey with a much drier forecast than we've seen over the past few days.

Look for an isolated chance for a shower during the afternoon and evening with a decent amount of sunshine that sends temperatures into the mid to upper 80s.

We are still keeping an eye on a developing area of low pressure that will emerge from the western Caribbean Sea through the second half of the week. While the center of the developing system looks to track toward the central Gulf Coast it will still draw in a lot of tropical moisture for Friday and Saturday. Widespread showers and tropical downpours will be possible at any time through this period. This system will have to be monitored closely, but regardless of development plan on heavy rain to close out the week. The National Hurricane Center has given the system a 60% chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical depression by the weekend.

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

© 2018 WTSP