Happy Saturday evening! Scattered storms around this evening otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies. Our overnight low will reach 75.

Sunday will see scattered storms throughout the day but plenty of dry weather. Skies will be partly cloudy with a high in upper 80s.

We're tracking Florence, which does not pose a threat to Florida at this time, but could impact parts of the east coast of the U.S. toward the middle of next week, likely as a hurricane. We are also now watching Tropical Storm Isaac, which was Tropical Depression 9. It is forecast to become a hurricane on Monday as it moves into the Caribbean. Florida will need to watch how this storm tracks and develops.

