After a hot Sunday in the low 90s, we'll see a few isolated showers around this evening. Dry weather follows overnight with a low near 75.

Monday will see mostly cloudy skies and a 50% rain and storm chance midday and into the afternoon. The high will be near 90.

Rain and storms will become more likely during the upcoming week as we'll be tracking Tropical Storm Michael in the Gulf, expected to become a category 2 hurricane.

Check live Tampa Bay radar

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

A Twitter List by 10NewsWTSP

© 2018 WTSP