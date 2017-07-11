We will start our Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid-upper 70s. The area will stay clear of rain through the first part of the day, but into the afternoon scattered showers and storms will begin to develop once again. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s this afternoon until the rain moves in and cools things off a bit. Severe weather is not expected, but some stronger storms with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning will be possible.

MARINE FORECAST: Winds on the water today will be out of the southeast to start and then shift to the northeast between 5-10 knots. Seas will be at 2 feet or less with a light chop on the bay and inland waters.

This evening the storms will gradually dissipate and leave variably cloudy conditions into Thursday morning. The rest of the week looks very similar with scattered mid-late afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Have a great Wednesday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

Check live Tampa Bay radar

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

A Twitter List by 10NewsWTSP

© 2018 WTSP