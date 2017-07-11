Happy Sunday! Look for a lot of dry weather today with mostly sunny skies. We will see a few scattereds showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the late afternoon and evening. Our high will reach the low 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees.

Look for highs in the low 90s this week with daily storm chances.

