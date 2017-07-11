After an incredibly wet day across Tampa Bay on Wednesday we will be in for another round of scattered showers and storms once again this afternoon. While there will be some rain out there today it shouldn't be as widespread or last as long as it did on Thursday.

Showers will be most likely along the coast earlier on and then push inland with the sea breeze through the afternoon hours. Aside from the the chance of rain it will be very warm and very humid this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, but with the humidity it will feel more like the upper 90s.

BEACH AND BOATING: Winds will be out of the south this morning and then shift to the southwest this afternoon around 10 knots. Seas will be at 2 feet with a light chop on the bay and inland waters.

Any showers around this evening will most likely stay east of I-75 and gradually dissipate overnight. Under partly cloudy skies temperatures will bottom out in the middle 70s for Friday morning. Expect very humid conditions once again Friday morning.

Friday will be similar to Thursday with the chance of showers along the coast at first before the sea breeze pushes scattered showers inland through the afternoon.

This weekend will keep a very small chance of a few isolated showers or storms, but overall the chance of rain will be relatively small. Plan on only a 30% chance of seeing rain this weekend. Otherwise, Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Have a great Thursday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

