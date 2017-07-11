Happy Sunday! Sunday will see scattered but plenty of dry weather. Skies will be partly cloudy with a high in upper 80s.

We're tracking Florence, which does not pose a threat to Florida at this time, but is likely to impact parts of the east coast of the U.S. toward later this week, as a major hurricane. We are also now watching Tropical Storm Isaac, which is forecast to become a hurricane late Monday as it moves into the Caribbean. Florida will need to watch how this storm tracks and develops. Tropical storm Helene lurks behind these storms, but at this time, poses no threat to land.

