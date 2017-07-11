Drier air associated with a ridge of high pressure that is moving a little closer to the east coast of Florida will provide a little more sunshine and a little more warmth as we head into the weekend.

Our Friday will start with mostly sunny skies and temperatures across the entire area in the mid-upper 70s. Temperatures will then quickly rise into the upper 80s by lunch time with high temperatures this afternoon in the low-middle 90s. A few isolated showers or storms will be possible into the late afternoon and evening hours, but that chance will remain around 30%.

MARINE FORECAST: Winds on the water today will be out of the southeast to start and then shift to the southwest around 10 knots. Seas will be at 2 feet or less with a very light chop on the bay and inland waters. The UV index today is 11.

Dry and stable air remains in place for Saturday which will provide plenty of sunshine and a very small chance for an isolated shower or afternoon storms. A weak wave of energy will pass through on Sunday which will bump the chance of rain on Sunday up to 30% before even more moisture begins to return to our atmosphere into the beginning of next week. There will be at least a 40% chance of rain through the first half of next week.

In the meantime, enjoy the nice stretch of relatively small rain chances.

Have a great Friday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

