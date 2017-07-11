I hope you're having a great weekend! I'm 10News meteorologist Ric Kearbey with a nice Sunday forecast!

Sunday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will stay low as well, making for a great day.

Monday through Friday will see sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

