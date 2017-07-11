Cooler and drier air has been spilling into Tampa Bay since Sunday and has now given us one of the coolest starts to the day in quite a while. Temperatures this morning will start into the low-middle 60s and come along with plenty of sunshine.

High pressure centered over the Mid-Atlantic will continue to pump in dry and cooler conditions as we head through the first cold days of the week. Temperatures this afternoon will be near normal this afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. While this is still normal for this time of year it is about 5-7 degrees cooler than last week.

The energy associated with an upper-level disturbance will bring some extra clouds on Tuesday and evening an isolated shower cannot be completely ruled out late in the day.

The best chance of rain this week will come from a remnant low-pressure system left over from a hurricane expected to make landfall on the Mexican Pacific Coast on Wednesday. By Thursday, it will begin to feed moisture into our weather pattern that will result in elevated rain chances for Thursday and Friday. By Saturday, a cold front will sweep through ushering in drier and cooler air for the majority of the weekend. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

Have a great Monday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

