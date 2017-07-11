The persistent flow of tropical moisture continues today. Remnant showers and storms out over the Gulf of Mexico with bring the chance for showers and storms to Tampa Bay through the morning hours. As we make our way through the day and the afternoon heat begins to build showers and storms will start to redevelop.

Otherwise, conditions will be mostly cloudy and humid today with high temperatures around 84°. Winds will be out of the southwest from 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph.

BEACH AND BOATING: There will be a south wind on the water today around 15 knots. Seas will be at 2-3' with a moderate chop on the bay. Water temperatures are in the upper 70s.

Shower and thunderstorm activity will gradually dissipate after sunset, but a few lingering showers or storms will remain possible through the overnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the low-middle 70s.

A good chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the week with slightly drier air moving in for Saturday. There will still be a chance for afternoon showers and storms on Saturday, but at least the first half of the day may be able to stay dry.

Enjoy your Wednesday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

