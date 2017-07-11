Areas of heavy rain will be around Tampa Bay for most of the morning commute. Pockets of locally heavy rain could produce up to 2 inches of rain in a relatively short period of time. Standing water on the roads will likely cause slowdowns through the morning commute.

The early morning showers will weaken through the second half of the morning. Skies will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures beginning to warm quickly. By lunch time temperatures will be in the upper 80s with the sea breeze already starting to fire up. The sea breeze will push inland and produce a few more scattered showers and storms. The better chance of rain this afternoon will be east of I-75. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 90s.

The rain will taper off tonight and give way to partly cloudy skies for most of the night. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 70s.

Have a great Thursday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

