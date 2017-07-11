Happy Saturday! I'm 10News meteorologist Ric Kearbey watching low pressure over the Bahamas and an approaching cold front that will combine to bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms today.

Look for increasing clouds today with a high in the upper 80s. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but most of the day will be dry.

Scattered storm chances again tomorrow with a high of 84.

Next week looks mainly dry with highs near 90 degrees each day.

The chance for a few showers will carry over into Sunday afternoon as well, but the coverage will likely be a little less. High temperatures Sunday will be in the mid-upper 80s.

