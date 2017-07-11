The tropical moisture continues to pump into Tampa Bay out of the Caribbean and that will keep us in this wet pattern that we have been stuck in for over a week. We will start the day with variably cloudy conditions, but as the heat of the day begins to produce a little instability the showers and storms will begin to develop once again.

The general flow is out of the southeast thanks to the area of high pressure situated well off the coast of the Atlantic Coast. This southeasterly flow will keep most of the showers and storms this afternoon along the I-75 corridor making for what will likely be a messy evening commute. Otherwise, conditions will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and humid today with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

The showers and storms will quickly dissipate through the overnight and give way to variably cloudy conditions into early Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will be in the low-middle 70s.

Slightly drier air will move in for Wednesday and Thursday which will reduce the coverage of the showers and storms, but still plan on the chance for a few afternoon showers.

A developing area of low pressure is expected to emerge from the western Caribbean Sea through the second half of the week. While the center of the developing system looks to track toward the central Gulf Coast it will still draw in a lot of tropical moisture for Friday and Saturday. Widespread showers and tropical downpours will be possible at any time through this period. This system will have to be monitored closely, but regardless of development plan on heavy rain to close out the week.

The forecast for Memorial Day will be dependent on how things come together with this potential tropical system. That said, right now there is a 40% chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

