Good morning! Expect a dry morning with increased rain chances after 2 p.m.
Highs reach 90° with heat indices closer to 100°.
We're tracking a tropical wave in the Caribbean that will move into the Gulf early this week bringing higher rain chances to the region beginning Monday.
