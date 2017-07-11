Good morning! Expect a dry morning with increased rain chances after 2 p.m.

Highs reach 90° with heat indices closer to 100°.

We're tracking a tropical wave in the Caribbean that will move into the Gulf early this week bringing higher rain chances to the region beginning Monday.

