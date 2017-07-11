Good afternoon! Behind Alberto, our rain chances remain in place thanks to tropical moisture moving in. Expect the best chance for showers and isolated storms this afternoon and evening.

Highs top out in the low to mid 80s.

Rain chances remain elevated through much of the work week.

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

© 2018 WTSP