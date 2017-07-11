After a warmer and more humid Sunday afternoon, we'll see just a 30% percent chance of an isolated shower for your Sunday evening, then dry overnight.
Isolated rain chances to start the week Monday with our best chance coming Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
