A cold front moved through the Bay Area early this morning ushering in dryer, but not necessarily cooler air for the week ahead.

Even though skies have cleared behind the cold front, surface moisture will take a little longer to be pushed out. It will still be a little muggy this morning, but by this afternoon more comfortable conditions will arrive.

Conditions will be mostly sunny through the entire day with temperatures quickly rebounding into the upper 80s by this afternoon.

BEACH AND BOATING: Winds will start out of the north and shift to the northwest later this afternoon from 5-10 knots. Seas will be around 2 feet with a moderate chop on the bay. The UV index today is at 10. Water temperatures are around 77°.

Tonight will be mostly clear and comfortable as temperatures return to the mid-upper 60s by early Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week will feature unseasonably warm and sunny conditions. High temperatures will be near 90° every afternoon. The normal high temperatures for this time of year is 85°.

Enjoy the warmth and sunshine!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

