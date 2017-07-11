Good afternoon! Plan on mostly sunny conditions across the area today as temperatures warm into the upper 70s to near 80°.

Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant with low temperatures in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be a repeat of Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 80°.

A relatively weak cold front will drop in Friday afternoon and increase cloud cover through the afternoon into the overnight. There will be a small chance for a few isolated showers along the front as it pushes through. By Saturday morning the front will drop to the south and give way to clearing skies for the remainder of the weekend.

