Behind Subtropical Storm Alberto, we will see mostly cloudy skies with 50% chances of showers and thunderstorms for our Memorial Day today with a high near 85 degrees. It will be breezy and humid today as well.

Our best rain and storm chances are tomorrow set for 80%. We'll see cloudy skies with a high in the low 80s.

Daily rain and storm chances continues Wednesday through the weekend with highs by Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the upper 80s.

