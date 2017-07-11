It's another great start to the day across Tampa Bay with relatively mild and pleasant conditions. An upper level disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico will move east through the day today in conjunction with a slight increase in low-level moisture. This will result in a gradual increase in cloud cover through the day with even a small chance for an isolated showers or two later this morning. Otherwise, skies temperatures will warm from the 60s this morning into the low-middle 80s this afternoon.

Aside from a small chance for an isolated shower or two tonight skies will be mostly cloudy as temperatures gradually cool to near 70 degrees Wednesday morning.

Hurricane Willa, in the Pacific Ocean, is expected to make landfall on west-central Mexico tonight into early Wednesday morning. The system will almost completely weaken as it travels northeast across Mexico, but moisture leftover from the storm will get caught up in the upper level flow and bring us an increased chance of rain Thursday into Friday. This combined with a series of front through the weekend will make way for much cooler temperatures. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

