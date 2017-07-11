Happy Saturday! Your Saturday will see isolated rain chances and mostly cloudy skies with a high in the mid 80s.

For Mother's Day on Sunday will see another day of mostly cloudy skies and more likely rain chances -- 60 percent -- with a high in the low 80s.

We see daily rain and storm chances next week with highs generally in the mid to upper 80s.

