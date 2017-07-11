Good evening! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey with a lot of cloud cover tonight and lows that only drop to near 70°.

A few showers are possible this evening and tomorrow morning, with the bulk of the rain arriving during the late afternoon and early evening Sunday. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible for the next several days.

We see daily rain and storm chances next week with highs generally in the mid to upper 80s.

