High pressure centered over the Gulf of Mexico will be our main weather influence as we head into our Friday. This area of high pressure will keep winds out of the west-northwest today and drive showers and storms along the coast at first and then help push them inland through the second half of the day.

Temperatures through the morning will be quick to warm out of the 70s and work their way into the mid-upper 80s by lunch time. Late this morning showers will be possible along the coast, especially north of the immediate Tampa Bay area. A 40% chance for scattered storms will then move across the region with most of the rain ending up east of the I-75 corridor later in the afternoon. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy today with highs around 90 degrees.

MARINE FORECAST: Winds on the water today will be out of the northwest around 10 knots. Seas will be at 2' with a light chop on the bay and inland waters. The UV index today is 11.

Storms will dissipate through this evening and give way to partly cloudy skies for more of the overnight. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday and Sunday could both have a few isolated coastal showers to start the day with scattered storms pushing inland through the afternoon. Saturday will have a 40% chance of rain with a slightly higher chance of showers and storms on Sunday.

Have a great Friday and enjoy the weekend!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

