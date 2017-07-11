Abundant moisture thanks to a southwesterly flow remains in place to bring the chance for scattered morning showers along the coast. These showers will have pockets of heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny to start things off with temperatures in the upper 70s.

As temperatures begin to warm showers and storms will shift from the coast to the central part of the state. Overall, there is a 40% chance of rain today under a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be around 90°.

MARINE FORECAST: Winds on the water today will be out of the south and then shift to the southwest around 10 knots. Seas will be at 2 feet or less with a light chop on the bay and inland waters. The UV index today is at 11.

There will be a few isolated showers this evening, but quickly dissipate into the first half of the overnight. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight as temperatures cool into the upper 70s.

Drier and more stable air will begin to push in from the east associated with an arriving area of high pressure for the second half of the week. The chance of rain on Wednesday will be around 30% with only a 20% chance of rain Thursday through the weekend. Along with the smaller chance of rain temperatures will be a few degrees warmer as well. high temperatures through the second half of the week will be around 93°.

Have a great Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

