Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall just west of the Mississippi/Alabama border in Mississippi Tuesday night around 11pm. The storm will continue to push inland, but it's upper level cloud cover is being pulled back to the south. As a result we will start the day with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-upper 70s. Conditions will be dry to start, but the easterly flow at the surface will draw in a few scattered showers and storms through the afternoon hours. The chance of rain today is around 40%.

High temperatures today will be in the low 90s, but with abundant tropical moisture in place temperatures will feel more like the triple digits. As temperatures cool this evening the scattered showers and storms will gradually dissipate and give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight.

An upper level low pressure system will drift west out of the southern Bahamas on Thursday and bring with it a little extra upper level energy. This will bring slightly higher rain chances for the afternoon for both Thursday and Friday.

Overall, the pattern will be fairly typical for what you'd expect this time of year with mainly dry conditions through the morning and scattered afternoon storms.

Have a great Wednesday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

