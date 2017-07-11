After a record high of 95 degrees today (breaking the record we set last year of 94), we'll see scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening. These storms will be moving east to west and will diminish late this evening. It's warm overnight with a low only in the upper 70s.

Daily storm chances continue the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid 90s.

