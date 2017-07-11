After a hot and humid day that saw a top heat index of 108 degrees, we'll see some inland showers and thunderstorms with dry weather along and west of I-75. Overnight, partly cloudy and warm with a low only near 79.

Monday will see partly cloudy skies with afternoon scattered storms and highs in the low 90s.

The rest of the upcoming week will see daily scattered storms with highs in the low 90s.

