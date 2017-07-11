Good evening! Isolated showers and storms are possible tonight, mostly for areas east of I-75.
What storms do develop will will wind down tonight. A few showers tomorrow morning are possible along the coast.
Look for lows in the 70s and highs in the low 90s this week.
WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey
WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey
Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app
© 2018 WTSP