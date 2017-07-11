Ample moisture at the surface will keep the chance for a few showers and storms around despite the arrival of some drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere. There will be plenty of sunshine to start our Tuesday, but as the heat of the day builds the sea breeze will develop and begin to push inland. As the sea breeze moves east it will spark a few scattered showers and storms, most of which will be along and east of the I-75 corridor.

Meanwhile, temperatures will warm quickly through the first half of the day with highs peaking in the low 90s. The humidity, however, will make it feel more like the triple digits.

MARINE FORECAST: Winds on the water will be out of the southeast this morning and then shift to the southwest around 10 knots. Seas will be at 2 feet or less with a light chop on the bay and inland waters.

A few storms will linger into this evening, but most of the rain will dissipate after sunset and give way to mostly clear skies overnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

A cold front will drop in from the north and stall along the Florida-Georgia line through the second half of the week. This front will bring an increased chance of rain as we head through the second half of the week into the weekend. By the beginning of next week, that chance of rain will drop as more stable conditions move in.

Have a great Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

