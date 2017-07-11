Big time heat launched us into the week with high temperatures Monday peaking at 92°. Not only was this the warmest day of the year so far for Tampa, but it was also 1° off of the record high for the day. More of the same is on the way for our Tuesday.

To start temperatures will be in the upper 60s across much of the bay area with mostly clear skies. Sunshine will be in full force once again quickly rebounding temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s for the afternoon. The record high temperature for Tuesday is 93° (1995). Winds will be out of the northeast and then shift to the northwest from 5-15 mph.

BEACH AND BOATING: Wind out on the water will start out of the northeast and shift through the day to the northwest from 5-15 knots. Seas will be around 2 feet with a moderate chop on the Bay and inland waters. The water temperatures is near 79°. The UV index today will be 9.

Tonight will be relatively calm with mostly clear skies allowing temperatures to steadily cool into the upper 60s by Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will remain near 90° for the rest of the week until the ridge of high pressure begins to weaken and shift to the east on Friday. This will allow deep tropical moisture to begin to return from the south into Saturday. As a result, scattered afternoon showers and storms look likely for both Saturday and Sunday. The cloud cover and scattered showers will keep high temperatures in the middle 80s through the weekend.

Enjoy the sunshine for now!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

