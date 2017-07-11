A strong ridge of high pressure positioned off the Southeast Coast will dominate the weather in Tampa Bay for the week ahead. The positioning of this ridge of high pressure will keep an east-northeast flow locked in which will promote plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures for the entire week.

Temperatures this morning will start in the mid-upper 60s and then warm quickly into the upper 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the east-northeast from 10-15 mph.

Tonight will be clear and mild with low temperatures back into the middle 60s.

The rest of the week will remain hot and sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The hottest days will likely be Thursday through Saturday.

Temperatures will begin to cool slightly beginning Sunday through the beginning of next week.

Have a great week and stay cool!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

