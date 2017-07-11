Good afternoon! Expect a very warm day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.
We get plenty of sunshine this week and very limited rain chances (less than 10%).
The rest of the week will remain hot and sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90°. The hottest days will likely be Thursday through Saturday.
Temperatures will begin to cool slightly beginning Sunday through the beginning of next week.
Have a great week and stay cool!
