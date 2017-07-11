High pressure will be the dominating weather feature as we head through the second half of the week and into the weekend. This will promote plenty of sunshine and relatively low rain chances.

Thursday will start off with sunny conditions with scattered clouds developing off of a southeasterly flow through the second half of the day. There will be a small chance for a few isolated showers or storms to develop as we make our way past 3 p.m., but the better chance of that rain will be east o I-75.

Temperatures this afternoon will be around 93° which should keep today's record high temperature intact. The record for today is 95° set in 1990. That said, the humidity will still make it feel like between 100-105°.

A 20 percent chance for a few isolated showers or storms will continue into the weekend with temperatures peaking in the low 90s each day.

Have a great Thursday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

