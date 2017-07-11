High pressure will continue to dominate Tampa Bay weather into the middle of the week providing abundant sunshine and unseasobly warm temperatures. Along with that, elevated levels of surface ozone will result in poor air quality through the heat of the day. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for most of the Tampa Bay area today and those with respiratory illnesses, heart illnesses or those in medically sensitve groups should take it easy today.

Otherwise, this afternoon will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures near 90°. This normal high temperature is 86°.

BEACH AND BOATING: Winds will be out of the east this morning and shift to the northwest from 5-15 knots this afternoon. Expect 2' seas with a moderate chop on the bay and inland waters. Water temperatures are in the upper 70s.

Tonight will be warm, but pleaseant as temperatures gradually return to the upper 60s by early Thursday morning.

By Saturday moisture will begin to return and increase the chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms. The chance of afternoon showers and storms will continue into the beigining of next week.

Have a great Wednesday.

Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

